Map of the "vehicle incident" location east of Jaffray on Monday, March 29th, 2021. (Supplied by Drive BC)

A “vehicle incident” on Highway 3 near Jaffray has reduced the major route to single-lane alternating traffic.

Drive BC is reporting the incident on Highway 3 at Rosen Lake Road, approximately 2 kilometres east of Jaffray.

The highway is currently single-lane alternating traffic with traffic control in place.

There is no estimated time for the highway’s full re-opening.

More to come.