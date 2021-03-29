NewsRoad Report Highway 3 reduced to single lane near Jaffray SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff March 29, 2021 Map of the "vehicle incident" location east of Jaffray on Monday, March 29th, 2021. (Supplied by Drive BC) A “vehicle incident” on Highway 3 near Jaffray has reduced the major route to single-lane alternating traffic. Drive BC is reporting the incident on Highway 3 at Rosen Lake Road, approximately 2 kilometres east of Jaffray. The highway is currently single-lane alternating traffic with traffic control in place. There is no estimated time for the highway’s full re-opening. More to come.