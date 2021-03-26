Three months after Interior Health administered its first COVID-19 vaccine dose on December 22nd, it has since delivered 101,156 doses throughout its region.

“I am so proud of our teams who have simultaneously kept their focus on contact tracing and supporting people in self-isolation to slow the spread of COVID-19 while rolling out this COVID-19 immunization campaign,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

IH said its rollout is a coordinated effort between itself, the First Nations Health Authority, and First Nations communities.

Brown thanked healthcare workers for their efforts amid the pandemic.

“Meanwhile, staff and physicians throughout the Interior continue to support community health services, catch up on paused surgeries, support patients at two tertiary, four regional and 18 community hospitals, and provide so many more valuable programs. I am eternally grateful to everyone throughout Team IH for your endless commitment to care.”

Those who are eligible for vaccines may call in to 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to book their appointments.

IH is asking residents to pay attention to vaccine eligibility and only call when their turn comes up. Currently, those who fit the following criteria may book their appointments:

Those 75 and older or Indigenous people 55 or older.

Extremely clinically vulnerable people may call in starting Monday, March 29th.

Front-line workers, starting on April 1st.

The public is also asked to remain alert for potential scams, as official call centres will not ask for social insurance numbers or financial or credit card information.

Those who call in will be asked for the following information, however:

legal name

date of birth

postal code

personal health number (PHN) from a Care Card or the back of the B.C. driver’s licence or BC services cards

contact information, including an email address or a phone number that is regularly checked.

More: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination information (B.C. Government)