RCMP in the Elk Valley has issued a number of violation tickets related to the Province’s COVID-19 related regulations.

Police said about nine people were having a party on a deck in Sparwood on February 16th, and officers attended due to the noise. Upon arrival, the police discovered there was a breach under the Quarantine Act, and the homeowner received a violation ticket for $230.

On March 6th, Elk Valley RCMP said they were notified by a nurse that someone had failed to adhere to quarantine rules after crossing the Canada/US border.

Police said the man refused to take the mandatory COVID-19 test prior to his crossing. His failure to obey the rules set in place by the B.C. Government landed him a fine of about $3,400.

In Fernie, the owner of a local pub received a fine of $2,300 for the overcrowded business. Police said officers attended the location to learn that most tables seated more than seven people, not all patrons were wearing masks, and the back deck had an abundance of people on it.

Elk Valley RCMP reminds the public that the rules under the Quarantine Act and the Emergency Program act must be followed.

The fines were levied against the individuals before the cost of violation tickets was raised on Thursday. Attending or promoting a non-compliant event now comes with a fine of up to $575.

