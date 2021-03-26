BC Used Oil Management Association announces 2020 Top Collector Award winners

CRANBROOK DEPOT’s JIM PENSON TALKS ABOUT THE AWARD AND RECYCLING ADVANCES LOCALLY.

David Lawes, CEO of BC Used Oil Management Association

30 BC Businesses are recognized and awarded for being top collectors of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province

VICTORIA, BC (March 23, 2021) – BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced the winners of their second annual Top Collector Awards. 30 B.C. Return Collection Facility (RCF) businesses received Top Collector Award plaques, and were honoured for their exemplary performance and commitment to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2020. In addition, BCUOMA added two new award categories in 2020 – Most Improved Award for the RCF that increased its collection rates by the largest percentage, and Long Time Service Award that recognizes six RCFs that have been dedicated program members since BCUOMA’s inception in 2003.

“These B.C. organizations are some of the most dedicated used oil and antifreeze Return Collection Facilities in Canada,” said David Lawes, CEO, BC Used Oil Management Association. “They continue to provide convenient, environmentally-friendly and easy-to-use infrastructures for their DIY customers to return their used oil and antifreeze materials. Their efforts were even more impressive throughout 2020 due to the pandemic, as they had to navigate their way through many additional challenges to ensure their customers were comfortable and safe while returning their materials. We feel proud to work with such professional businesses across the province, and we are honoured to provide them with these awards that recognizes their commitment to BCUOMA’s RCF program, and their continued outstanding performance.”