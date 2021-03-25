According to Kimberley SAR, RCMP reached out for assistance on Tuesday evening as the person was stranded in the backcountry. In response, Search and Rescue mobilized teams for an air and ground search.

“Kimberley’s Avalanche Safety Officer responded by Big Horn helicopter with a Kimberley SAR Medical member and a member of Kimberley RCMP,” said Kimberley SAR. “The Avalanche Safety officer deemed the area safe for ground travel and approved a safe landing spot for the helicopter.”

A total of eight winter team members responded to the area by snowmobile. With the helicopter managing to land safely as well, the person was safely evacuated from the area.

“The subject was returned home healthy and in good spirits.”

Kimberley SAR is thanking the members of the public who reported the stranded individual to the RCMP by dialling 911.

As a safety reminder, Search and Rescue says anyone travelling in the backcountry should have a trip plan and relay that to a family member or friend.

“Packing essentials for a trip is a must-do. Sleeping bags or blankets, extra food and water, candles and fire starters are essential items to have with you,” said Kimberley SAR. “Even though spring is upon us, we are still in avalanche season, please ensure you have a probe/shovel/transceiver and avalanche training when travelling in avalanche terrain.”