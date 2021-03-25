News Elk Valley man faces child pornography charges SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 25, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Elk Valley RCMP arrested a man for possessing child pornography after the detachment was advised by the Integrated Child Exploitation Unit. Police said officers executed a search warrant and seized a number of computers for investigation. The man has since been released on strict conditions, with a future court date. RCMP will not release the name of the man at this time, as criminal charges have yet to be laid. Tags: Elk ValleyRCMP