Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre will get a grant from the Provincial Government worth $69,929 to help replace its flooring.

The B.C. Government said it is included among other arts organizations set to receive a boost in funding to help keep the arts sector alive as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know how difficult this past year has been for artists, without being able to connect with people in our communities,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government is working with arts leaders and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer to plan a safe return, because we know how important art is for our mental health and well-being. In the meantime, we are stepping up and providing an additional $16 million in supports to people, arts organizations and venues.”

For the Key City Theatre, the B.C. Government said its portion will go to replace the flooring on the main floor area.

To help the arts and culture sector remain resilient, the Province said it is providing:

$14 million in one-time supplements to 588 arts and culture organizations.

An additional $2 million to help 47 organizations improve their existing spaces.

Supplements can be used to cover operating costs, such as rent, utilities, and paying employees.

“Our government has supported arts and culture since day one,” said Bob D’Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. “We invested in the BC Arts Council, bringing its budget to a record high, and when the pandemic hit, we were the first province to provide targeted funding to the arts. I’m so proud we are able to provide even more support to help arts and culture groups get through the next few months. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the sector.”

A list of all grant and supplement recipients follows.

More: Arts infrastructure program grant recipients (B.C. Government)

More: Resilience Supplement March 2021 (B.C. Arts Council)