Wildsight Elk Valley Branch will support Fernie residents with their connection to local food and gardening education through an expansion to the current EcoGarden site with support from the Trust. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) will distribute over $850,000 across 24 projects aimed at supporting access to affordable, quality, local food.

CBT said the programs, which will have an emphasis on assisting those in need, will include community kitchens, lawns-to-food initiatives and seed-saving libraries, among others.

“We continue to see increasing interest in enhancing community growing spaces, recovering and redistributing food and using improved technology in food production,” said Hannah Holden, Delivery of Benefits Senior Manager with Columbia Basin Trust. “These projects will help more Basin residents—especially those in need—access locally grown, nutritious foods from communal growing and processing spaces, and benefit from knowledge-sharing opportunities.”

One program in Fernie will see $34,000 go to the Wildsight Elk Valley Branch to expand the EcoGarden site. The Trust said the site is used to support residents in their connection to local food and provide gardening education.

The expansion will include larger in‐ground growing spaces for plot holders, wildlife fencing, more tools and a toolshed, along with an outdoor covered learning area

“We are excited to take the next step in offering our community more opportunities to grow the food they eat. Now more than ever, people are looking to strengthen their connection with locally grown food,” said Dawn Deydey, EcoGarden Advisory Committee Member with Wildsight Elk Valley. “We are so excited to take this next step that wouldn’t have been possible without these funds.”

A list of every project receiving a grant follows.

More: Local Food Access and Recovery Grants 2021 (Columbia Basin Trust)