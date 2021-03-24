Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene of a grass fire Tuesday afternoon. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services were called out Tuesday afternoon to put out a wind-driven grass fire.

CFES said fire can spread rapidly during the seasonal window, as surface fuels last until “green-up.”

Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see a fire on the landscape, no matter the time of year.