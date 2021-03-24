News Cranbrook firefighters snuff out grass fire SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 24, 2021 Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene of a grass fire Tuesday afternoon. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services were called out Tuesday afternoon to put out a wind-driven grass fire. CFES said fire can spread rapidly during the seasonal window, as surface fuels last until “green-up.” Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see a fire on the landscape, no matter the time of year. D shift was called to a wind-driven, grass fire yesterday afternoon. This regular seasonal window of flammable surface fuels lasts until ‘green-up’ and can lead to rapid fire spread. Please dont hesitate to call 911 if you see fire on the landscape, even early in the season. pic.twitter.com/NUqSX4146f — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) March 24, 2021 Tags: Cranbrook