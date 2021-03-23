One community stands above all others in Canada as Radium Hot Springs takes the top spot on Expedia.ca’s list of the friendliest destination in the country.

Expedia.ca said it listed Canada’s top 20 cities and towns that offered the warmest welcome to visitors, placing Radium Hot Springs as the kindest to visitors.

The travel agency ranked the list by the number of words like “friendly, friendliest, amiable,” and others in traveller reviews from January 2019 to December 2020.

“We’re certainly known as a warm and welcoming destination. We’ve got lots of fond memories from people who have been coming here their whole lives. We have lots of genuine experiences, it’s not that hyped up like places can get when they become large and well-known. We’re still that small, genuine town that people live to come to,” said Mike Grey, spokesperson for Tourism Radium Hot Springs.

Gray said he is proud to have seen Raduim ranked so highly.

“The experience you get in Radium is that smile and wave as you walk down the street. We’re a walking community and you really get to have that feeling as you’re walking around the street.”

Expedia said some of the outdoorsy locations on its list, such as Radium Hot Springs, are in line with its predicted future travel trends as tourists look for domestic options once travel resumes.

Radium was not the only East Kootenay community to make the list, as Fernie managed to make it on to the 20th spot.

The entire list of Canada’s friendliest cities and towns for 2021 according to Expedia.ca follows: