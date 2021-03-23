(L-R) Donita Orsten, EKC Elkford and member of the Legacy Celebration Committee and representatives from the Elkford Trails Alliance, Dan Sarkany, Colin Standish, Darrin Cook, Katherine Russell, and Guillaume Goggin. (Supplied by the East Kootenay Community Credit Union)

The Elkford Trails Alliance has received $10,000 from the East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) for its Winter Trails Project.

EKC said the Trail Alliance is the final recipient of $10,000 from the $50,000 Legacy Campaign. This marks the last part of the EKC’s 70 Year $115,000 Celebration.

“EKC’s Board of Directors initiated the celebration in honour of its 70th Anniversary. Its purpose is to continue support for strong, local communities and support community groups who have felt the impact of COVID-19,” said the EKC.

The Elkford Trail Alliance will use the money to put towards its Winter Trails Project, which will include a permanent storage unit for its single track groomer and related trail maintenance equipment.

“As more non‐motorized trails are established, the scope of trail maintenance and grooming in Elkford will continue to grow, thus embracing the growing culture of our healthy outdoor lifestyle,” said EKC.

With the donation, the Elkford Trail Alliance hopes to encourage residents and visitors to take advantage of the outdoor recreation the community has to offer year-round.