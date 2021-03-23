Monday afternoon’s collision near Lumberton on Highway 3 resulted in injuries to one woman.

Cranbrook RCMP said the collision wasn’t fatal, but the woman was taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital for her injuries.

According to police, the woman was the single occupant of a small southbound car that crossed over the centre line and collided with a northbound tractor trailer.

Drive BC reported the collision on Highway 3 near Lumberton Road, about 11 kilometres east of Cranbrook.

RCMP said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

There was no further information on the woman’s current condition.