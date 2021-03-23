The tactical units in Boulder, CO getting ready to respond to the active shooter at a grocery store in the City. (Supplied by Boulder Police Department, Twitter)

Ten people, including a police officer, are dead after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.

Police said the suspect, armed with a rifle, shot and killed the first police officer to arrive at the scene. Boulder Police confirmed Eric Talley was the officer killed in the response.

Heavily-armed tactical units eventually trapped the man in the store and the suspect was arrested after apparently being wounded in the leg.

So far, there’s no known motive for the attack.

*** with files from Norman Jack, Bradley Jones ***