The City of Fernie has been made aware of the conditions at St. Margaret’s Cemetery, and said winter operations have not left behind any damage.

Michael Boronowski, Fernie’s CAO, said residents have been calling about piles of dirt seen on the local grounds.

“We were alerted to concerns that the higher than usual number of winter burials left damage to the grounds and potentially to headstones and burial sites,” said Boronowski. “We dispatched staff to review, they have confirmed that no damage to headstones was done. None were run over or disrespected.”

According to Boronowski, crews with the City will begin remediation work on the area as soon as conditions allow.

“There is some soil leftover from come of the winter digs that still needs to be removed,” explained Boronowski. “There’s a lot of spring work to do this year, and we’re unable to do it because of how wet the grounds are.”

Boronowski added that he sympathizes with resident’s feelings.

“Understandably, people are really sensitive to the grounds of this location, and we share concerns of protecting and respecting this space. Unfortunately, the grounds are so saturated that we’ve seen settling around some the headstones, particularly the flat headstones.”