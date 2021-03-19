The collision between a logging truck and a CP Rail freight train on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Canal Flats. (Supplied to MyEastKootenayNow.com)

There were no reported injuries despite extensive damage to the logging truck’s trailer.

Photos provided to MyEastKootenayNow.com show the trailer severely damaged underneath the train’s engine.

According to Salem Woodrow, Manager of Media Relations and Community Affairs with CP Rail, a freight train “made contact with a logging truck” on Thursday afternoon in Canal Flats.

“There were no injuries to the crew,” Woodrow wrote to MyEastKootenayNow.com in an emailed statement.

“CP appreciates the response from local first responders who quickly attended the incident.”

No further details were provided about the collision between the train and the logging truck.