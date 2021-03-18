My Community Now Flickers Are Ready For Spring SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff March 18, 2021 Spring bird routine feature (Ian Adams photo of a pygmy owl) MyEastKootenayNow.com Northern Flickers are very active around the East Kootenay as we roll into Spring. You may well hear them rapping on the side of your home or nearby shed or telephone pole. Dianne Cooper, bird expert with the Rocky Mountain Naturalists explains what these large woodpeckers are up to. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/woodpeckers-territory-setting.mp3