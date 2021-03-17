A home was lost to a fire Tuesday morning in Sparwood’s Spardell Mobile Home Park.

Mayor David Wilks said firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to the blaze.

“With the assistance of both Elkford and Fernie Fire Rescue, they attended with 23 personnel and eight pieces of apparatus and brought down the fire approximately an hour to an hour and a half later,” explained Wilks.

Wilks commended the teamwork between the teams. Crews also received some help from nearby residents who pulled hoses to be hooked up to hydrants.

However, the fire did significant damage before it was snuffed out.

“One structure was lost as well as a couple of outbuildings and a couple of travel trailers,” said Wilks. “I understand there was a minor injury to the one occupant of the trailer when he was trying to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. He got some minor burns to his facial area, but I believe he is okay.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.