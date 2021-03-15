My Community Now Colin Cartwright – A Trail That Needs Riding SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff March 15, 2021 A Trail That Needs Riding 9Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Colin’s 3rd book, A Trail That Needs Riding is focused 40 years of High Country Packing and Adventures in the Canadian Rockies. Listen below to an unedited conversation with Colin about producing his latest publication with included 15 original poems. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/colin-cartwright-audio.mp3