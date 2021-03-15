Public feedback has been opened on the draft 2021 Koocanusa Recreation Management Strategy.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) said the draft plan includes an amendment from past public feedback to include more designated Crown land camping sites within the plan’s area.

The draft Management Strategy is the culmination of five years of work from the Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee.

Residents have until March 28th to submit their feedback on the plan.

Until the new plan is formally adopted, the B.C. Government’s Recreation Order for the Koocanusa Recreation Management Area remains in effect.

“This order limits motorized recreation to designated roads and trails, and Crown land camping is only permitted in designated sites,” said the RDEK.

More: 2021 Koocanusa Recreation Management Strategy (Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee)