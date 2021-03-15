The College of the Rockies is offering Entrance Scholarships to Canadian Citizens or Permanent Residents who are enrolling directly from secondary school.

The College said the awards range from $1,000 up to two full years of free tuition. Applications are being accepted until March 31st.

“Our Scholastic Distinction Scholarship is available to East Kootenay secondary school students who have achieved a minimum of 85% in their completed grade 11 and 12 academic classes, while our Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarships are available to those who have achieved a minimum 75% grade average in grade 11 and 12,” said Lois Murray, College of the Rockies Financial Assistance and Awards Advisor. “Tembec Industries/Rotary Club of Cranbrook Entrance Scholarships are also available for those entering into an approved Apprenticeship trades training program.”

Application forms can be filled out online through the College’s website.

“It was extremely easy,” said Jadyn Gould, Academic Excellence Scholarship recipient. “It only took me about 20 to 30 minutes, and it was so straightforward that I didn’t need to ask for help. The scholarship I received covered my entire first year of tuition which was a major relief financially.”

The College said it is also opening applications for Entrance Bursaries ranging from $250 to $2000.

“Bursaries are awarded based on financial need and include program-specific options for students entering Fire Training, Engineering, Licensed Practical Nursing, Professional Cook, Fine Arts, Trades, and more. The application deadline for Entrance Bursaries is August 15, 2021,” said the College of the Rockies.

More: College of the Rockies Financial Aid (College of the Rockies)