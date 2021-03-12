An online volunteer recruitment site will be introduced to help local organizations in Kimberley find support from community members.

The City of Kimberley said the service, VolunteerConnector, will help support programs, projects or events and help volunteers find opportunities in the community.

“Kimberley has always been known as a great volunteer community,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “It seems that the younger folks that are growing up today want to volunteer on an event-by-event basis, as opposed to belonging to a long-term organization. What this marketplace will do is match these volunteers to the events and the organizers putting them on.”

Kimberley said an online session will be held on March 17th at 3:00 p.m. to walk local organizations through using the new service. The event will be hosted by Katie Dodd, Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager with VolunteerConnector.

“It’s such a fantastic tool for local organizations. The platform provides communities with a central location for all their volunteer needs. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for someone for an hour, a day, a week, or a year, you can post any opportunity that you need help with and get help fast. I think that’s a great thing,” explained Dodd.

The service is free to use for both organizers and volunteers.

Those wishing to attend the information webinar are asked to RSVP by emailing communications@kimberley.ca.

More: VolunteerConnector Kimberley (VolunteerConnector)