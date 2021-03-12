Columbia Valley RCMP is investigating an overnight break and enter and theft from the Canada Post office in Radium.

RCMP said officers responded to the break-in at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and confirmed that thieves had gained entry through the front of the building some time overnight.

At this point of the investigation, police believe that mail items and postage have been stolen. Anyone who suspects an item destined for them was taken is asked to contact Canada Post or the original sender.

A specialist with the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section has attended and examined the scene. Police said investigators have canvassed the surrounding area for surveillance footage.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.