The City of Cranbrook is formally looking for Expressions of Interest (EOI) into potential future uses of the Mount Baker RV Campground. The EOI is just for the RV Campground and not the existing Baker Park on 14th Avenue South or the Cranbrook Senior Citizen’s Centre off 17th Avenue South.

Expressions of Interest will be accepted up until April 15th.

“Council and staff understand that the Mount Baker RV Campground property has considerable value to the community, which is why it is important that the City provides this opportunity to the public and encourages residents to submit their ideas through this EOI process,” said the City of Cranbrook.

“All submitted expressions of interest will be presented to Council for review, and Council will consider those ideas and decide next steps according to the best overall community benefit.”

The City said the public could have various thoughts on what to do with the property, whether that’s aesthetic or sustainability benefits, contributions to downtown vibrancy, job creation, financial or tax revenue or bolstering the cultural or social fabric of the community.

Earlier this year, the decision was made by Cranbrook City Council to not operate the Mount Baker RV Campground. That decision was made after the current operator no longer wanted to renew their contract.

“Significant underground and surface repairs are needed to continue operations, such as water, sewer, electrical, updated site configurations, and washrooms and would cost nearly $1.3 million to complete,” said the City of Cranbrook.

As it currently stood, Cranbrook was received less than $30,000 in annual revenue from the campground. City Council decided it wasn’t financially viable to operate this year with necessary requirements just to get it back in working order for the 2021 season.

PREVIOUS: City Council votes to close Mt. Baker RV Campground in 2021 (Jan. 19, 2021)

Anyone with Expressions of Interest is asked to submit their ideas to City Council through an online form or by visiting City Hall. Online copies can be found here, while printed copies are available for pickup at the reception desk.

All completed forms must either be returned to City Hall or emailed to ron.fraser@cranbrook.ca by 2:00 pm MT on Thursday, April 15th to be considered by City Council.