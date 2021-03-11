Air service between Cranbrook and Kelowna is being temporarily suspended by Pacific Coastal Airlines.

The last scheduled flight between Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) and Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will be Thursday, April 29th.

“Since we resumed our scheduled flight service last June we have not seen sizeable customer demand return for this route,” said Johnathan Richardson, Vice President of Commercial Services with Pacific Coastal Airlines. “We will continue to assess future demand and anticipate to resume our non-stop flight service between Kelowna and Cranbrook this coming fall.”

Any customers who had booked flights will be contacted directly by Pacific Coastal for the option of a refund.

Pacific Coastal’s six weekly flights between Vancouver and Cranbrook are still fully operational and will continue as scheduled.