Kennith Nelson took home over $48,000 in Lotto 6/49 winnings. (Supplied by the BCLC)

One Cranbrook resident went into a local convenience store to buy ice-fishing bait and came out over $48,000 richer after scanning his Lotto 6/49 ticket.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said Kenneth Nelson stopped at Fas Gas Plus and decided to check the ticket he purchased for the April 25, 2020 draw.

Nelson’s ticket turned out to be worth exactly $48,258.70.

“I had a few lottery tickets to scan,” Nelson recalled. “I pulled out two to validate. I won $1 from the first one I checked and the second one was the big winner!”

The BCLC said Nelson was shocked at his winnings.

“I asked the retailer to verify my ticket since I wasn’t wearing my glasses. The machine froze and the amount flashed on the screen. I was so surprised!”

Nelson said he plans to invest his winnings and put the rest away for retirement.