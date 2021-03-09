Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police said the vehicle was reported as stolen on Monday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. from the 700-block area of 22nd Avenue North.

The vehicle was last seen on Tuesday in the Marysville area at about 1:15 p.m.

The black Tiguan was last seen with the B.C. license plate BX185B.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489 3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).