A 33-year-old man from Sparwood has been charged for his involvement in the robbery of a senior on Sunday in Lethbridge.

Lethbridge police said the suspect, Cody Pearce-Gray, was seen entering a business on the north side of town at about 1:30 p.m.

The man then grabbed cash the senior put on the counter to pay for his purchase and pushed him aside.

The victim then followed Pearce-Gray out of the store and attempted to take his money back. The driver began to drive off and a witness pulled the victim away so he would not get hurt.

Police said the man also lost his ring and received a small cut on his hand in the process. The injury did not require medical treatment.

The vehicle fled the scene, but was later found abandoned.

On Monday, police saw three men in an alleyway at about 7:30 p.m., and the officer recognized one of them as Pearce-Gray and arrested him.

He has since been released from custody but will appear in court to face robbery charges on June 1st.