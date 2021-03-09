The College of the Rockies is preparing to welcome students back to its campuses for the 2021 fall semester, following direction from provincial health officials.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a new direction to all B.C. post-secondary institutions to return to safe, on-campus learning this fall,” said College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt. “This is welcome news. Through the COVID period, 40 percent of our students have had some face-to-face learning on campus. We are now planning for a full return to campus in September.”

The College noted that the fall term will look different than it did before, as safety precautions like daily self-checks, mandatory masks, and quarantine requirements following international travel will still be implemented.

Vogt said he is confident that the measures will help ensure the college can return to safe in-class learning.

“Our students and employees have shown their resilience over the past year,” said Vogt. “but it has been challenging for everyone. We’ll look forward to offering a full student experience, which includes that personal connection to peers and instructors.”

College of the Rockies said it will continue to work with Henry and the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, to identify and manage risk factors to ensure its campuses are ready to safely welcome students back in September.