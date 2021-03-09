Local police are looking for the public’s help to locate a man that allegedly threatened another person outside a business along McPhee Road.

Cranbrook RCMP was called to the business in the 1900-block of McPhee Road around 2:53 pm back on February 20th, 2021. At the time, the caller told RCMP he was threatened by an unknown person.

“The caller advised that he was driving his vehicle in the parking lot when a person not known to him started shouting,” said RCMP. “The caller continued on and parked at another business.”

“The unknown male then parked beside him and threatened to smash our caller in the face,” added RCMP. “He proceeded to pull out a folding knife from his truck and threatened our caller.”

According to RCMP, the suspect is somewhere between 5’8″ and 5’10” with an average build, short white hair and a white beard. Cranbrook RCMP said the suspect was driving a newer model Dodge Ram 2500, that was dark blue in colour.

“Cranbrook RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who might have been in the area or might know who the driver of the pickup truck is.”

Those with details and information can contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).