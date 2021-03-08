29-year-old Cody Presnell was reported missing to Calgary Police on March 4th, 2021 and last seen in person on February 21st. (Supplied by Calgary Police)

Calgary Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 29-year-old Cody Presnell, who was reported missing on Thursday, March 4th.

According to police, Presnell was last seen in-person back on Sunday, February 21st in Calgary’s Livingston community.

“His family have lost contact with him and are concerned as this is out of character for Cody,” said Calgary Police.

Presnell is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

“He has tattoos on his left forearm with the name ‘Hayden’ and a photo of a rifle,” noted Calgary Police. “When he was last seen he was wearing a black hat with a red, white and blue Champion logo, a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nike Air shoes.”

Police said Presnell has ties to Invermere.

Those that may have information on Presnell’s whereabouts or have any details about his disappearance or movements after February 21st are asked to contact Calgary Police’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. The public can also anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online.