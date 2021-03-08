Starting on Monday, seniors within the Interior Health region will be able to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

IH said those 90 or older and Indigenous people 65 or older will be able to call and book appointments for vaccines.

Immunization appointments for the region will begin on March 15th, and appointments can be made starting on March 8th.

Eligible patients will be broken down into three age groups:

Call on Monday, March 8th or after: Those born in or before 1931 (90+ years old). Indigenous people born in or before 1956 (65+ years old), and Elders.

Call on Monday, March 15th or after: Those born in or before 1936 (85+ years old).

Call on Monday, March 22nd or after: Those born in the year 1941 or earlier (80+ years old)



IH said the call centre is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to book an appointment. The number to contact the health authority is 1-877-740-7747.

Vaccine clinics in each community will be sized depending on the location.

“Interior Health will establish a combination of small, medium and large clinics throughout the region, based on population and local needs. As the province’s vaccine program continues to expand, Interior Health will increase capacity with additional clinics opening by mid-April,” said the health authority.

IH added that residents should remain vigilant against fraud, and its call centres will not ask for financial information, credit card details or social insurance numbers.

The information you will need to provide includes your:

legal name

date of birth

postal code

personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver’s licences or BC services cards, and

current contact information; including a regularly monitored email address or phone number.

A list of clinic locations in alphabetical order follow:

100 Mile House South Cariboo Health Centre – 555 D Cedar Ave.

Alexis Creek Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Centre – 700 Ash-Cache Creek Hwy.

Barriere Barriere Seniors Centre – 4431 Barriere Town Road.

Big Lake Ranch Big Lake Ranch Community Hall – 4056 Lakeview Road

Castlegar Selkirk College – 301 Frank Beinder Way

Chase Chase Community Hall – 547 Shuswap Ave.

Celista North Shuswap Community Hall – 5456 Squilax-Anglemont Road

Clearwater Clearwater Community Health Centre – 640 Park Dr.

Clinton Clinton Health & Wellness Centre – 1510 Cariboo Hwy.

Cranbrook Cranbrook Curling Centre – 1777 2nd St. North

Crawford Bay Crawford Bay School – 16150 Walkley Rd.

Creston Creston Valley Hospital-ED room A – 312 15th Ave. North

Elkford Elkford Health Centre – 212 Alpine Way

Enderby Enderby Seniors Centre- 1101 George St.

Fauquier Fauquier Community Hall- 117 Oak St.

Fernie Elk Valley Hospital Education Room – 1505 5 Ave.

Golden Golden Curling Club – 1412 9th St. South

Grand Forks Grand Forks Curling Rink – 7230 21 St.

Horsefly Horsefly Community Hall – 5772 Horsefly Rd.

Invermere Invermere Catholic Church – 712 12th Ave. Akisqnuk Community Centre – 3050 HW-93 Shuswap Band Office – 4846 Althamer Road

Kamloops McArthur Park Rec. Area – 1655 Island Pkwy Tournament Capital Centre – 910 McGill Rd.

Kalso Victorian Community Health Centre – 673 A Ave.

Kelowna Kelowna Health Services Centre – 505 Doyle Trinity Hall – 1905 Springfield Rd.

Keremeos South Similkameen Health Centre – 700 3rd St.

Kimberley Centennial Hall – 525 Archibald St.

Lillooet Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre 951 Murray St.

Merritt Merritt Public Health – 3451 Voght St.

Midway Midway Health Unit – 540 7th Ave

Nakusp Arrow Lakes Hospital – 97 1 Ave.

Nelson Selkirk College – 820 Tenth St.

Oliver Oliver Legion – 6417 Main St.

Osoyoos Osoyoos Health Centre – 4816 89th St.

Penticton Penticton Trade and Convention Centre – 273 Power St.

Princeton Riversite Community Centre – 148 Old Hedley Rd.

Revelstoke Revelstoke Community Centre – 600 Campbell Ave.

Salmo Salmo Wellness Centre – 413 Baker Avenue

Salmon Arm Salmon Arm Rec. Centre – 170 5th Ave. SE

Summerland Summerland Curling Club – 8820 Jubilee Rd. E

Sparwood Sparwood Health Centre – 570 Pine Ave.

Tatla Lake West Chilcotin Health Care Centre – 16452 BC-20

Trail Waneta Plaza – 205 8100 Highway 3B

Vernon Vernon Rec. Centre – 3310 37th Ave.

West Kelowna Westbank Community Centre – 2466 Main St

Williams Lake Williams Lake Health Centre – 540 Borland Ave.



More: Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine information (Interior Health)