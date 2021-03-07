My Community Now Calving Season 2021 in the East Kootenay SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff March 7, 2021 Morrison Family C & C Ranch LTD, Wardner B.C. (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.Com) C and C Ranch LTD in Wardner now into their 4th generation handling the workload. It’s especially busy this time of year as you’ll hear from Tyler and Scott Morrison, and their children who were interviewed on site now well into calving season. Audio below family photo. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/morrisons-audio-tyler-and-scott.mp3 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/morrisons-audio-kids.mp3