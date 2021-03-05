News Controlled burns taking place in Baker Mountain Road area SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 5, 2021 (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Residents in and around Cranbrook may see smoke on Friday, as controlled burns are taking place in the Baker Mountain Road/Community forest area. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said contractors in the area let them know that venting conditions are good for permitting pile burning. CFES noted that residents will likely see smoke from fuel reduction projects around the community. Contractors in the Baker Mtn Rd./Community Forest area are letting us know that venting conditions are good for permitted pile burning today. There is a good chance we will see smoke resulting from fuel reduction projects around our community. pic.twitter.com/aaUMdV8Vr6 — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) March 5, 2021 Tags: Cranbrook