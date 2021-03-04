The mountain pass along Highway 3 will be closed for avalanche control work starting at 12:00 pm PST on Thursday.

The Kootenay Pass will be closed from then until about 4:00 pm PST. An alternate route is available via the Kootenay Lake Ferry. The estimated travel time between Nelson and Creston is 2.5 hours as a result.

Another update will be released by DriveBC.ca for each of the closures at their respective work completion times stated above.