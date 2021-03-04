The City of Cranbrook has opened the application process for its rain barrel rebate program for 2021.

Cranbrook said the program is offering 100 rebates of $50 each, with a maximum of one per household.

Applying does not guarantee approval, as the City evaluates and processes applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The City said rain barrels are a useful way to conserve the community’s drinking water, especially in the summer when demand is high and supply is low.

Water can be used for outdoor irrigation, reducing the need for treated tap water.

“Rainwater is naturally soft and free of minerals, making it better for plants and soil. Collecting rainwater with a rain barrel also reduces the amount of stormwater run-off, preventing erosion and preserving creek health. By using a water supply from a rain barrel, you can help reduce the need to use treated, potable water on your plants and garden, and have your own water supply during times of drought or water restrictions,” explained the City of Cranbrook.

However, the City noted that rainwater is not treated and non-potable, and is therefore not safe for cooking and drinking.

In order to qualify, applicants must be an owner of a residential building that is connected to Cranbrook’s water system with a valid occupancy within city limits. Applications must be for rain barrels purchased on or after January 1, 2021.

Application forms must include the original receipt and a photo of the installed rain barrel.

Applications can be mailed to the City of Cranbrook at 40-10th Avenue South, Cranbrook BC, V1C 2M8, dropped off at City Hall’s dropbox or emailed to ap@cranbrook.ca.

More: rain barrel rebate program application (City of Cranbrook)