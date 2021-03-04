People may see smoke rising from Fort Steele on Thursday, but there is no cause for concern.

Dennis Juhasz with Fort Steele Heritage Town told MyEastKootenayNow.com that they are conducting a controlled burn.

“We’re registered to do a controlled burn out here today, so just for the public that they are aware of it and don’t worry if you see a fire burning from the highway. We have proper fire suppression out here.”

Motorists or commuters along Highway 93/95 may see smoke or flames rising from Fort Steele Heritage Town as a result.

Juhasz said they got the permit to burn excess waste wood from the property.

“Rotten fencing and boardwalk planks, stuff like that. The Cranbrook Fire Department does know as well.”

Happening Thursday, the controlled burn should be fully complete and extinguish later in the afternoon or evening.