(Supplied by the City of Kimberley)

A section of Swan Avenue in Kimberley will be closed on Thursday as City workers repair a frozen storm main near the Diamond Street intersection.

The City of Kimberley said the repair work will run from 7:30 a.m. to about noon.

A detour through Gerry Sorensen Way in both directions will be in place while crews are on site.

Road closure signs will be placed at Norton Avenue, Wallinger Avenue and the Norton Avenue/Diamond Street intersection.

Local traffic will have access via Gerry Sorensen Way.