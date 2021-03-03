Welcome to the first ever CBK Burger Month!

TEN Cranbrook restaurants have joined forces to raise funds in a cool and delicious way. Interview with Jesse Roberts from Firehall Kitchen and Tap with Brenna Baker, Executive Director of EKFH.

From March 1-31, ten local restaurants are serving off-menu specialty burgers for your enjoyment. Each burger + side will be sold for $20 and $10 will go to the EKFH’s Not Alone campaign. Our goal is to create ten weird, funky, and delicious burgers, have a tonne of fun, AND raise $25,000! Stay tuned as the Burger Menu gets announced throughout the next week!

2020 was hard on everyone, including, and perhaps especially, our youth. The restaurants of Cranbrook are fighting back. The $25,000 we hope to raise will support the creation of a Foundry Centre for the East Kootenays. The Foundry is a walk-in wellness centre for all youth ages 12-24 with a focus on mental health. It is open to all East Kootenay youth and their families.

You eat the burger, we donate the money, and East Kootenay youth just might find the help they need. With your help, we can make a difference.

Get interactive! Share a photo of yourself at your favourite restaurant enjoying a CBM Burger, tag the restaurant and use the hashtag #cbkburgermonth . We’ll share your photos on our stories!