Ottawa is extending federal wage and rent subsidies at their current levels until June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will remain at 75%, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy at 65%, and lockdown support at 25% until June 5th.

Trudeau also announced just over $500-million will be invested in research projects and researchers across the country.

He said the funding will roll through the Canada Foundation for Innovation to over 100 projects nation-wide.