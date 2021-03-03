National NewsNews Feds extend wage and rent subsidies until June SHARE ON: Mohamed Fahim, staff March 3, 2021 (Supplied by CPAC) Ottawa is extending federal wage and rent subsidies at their current levels until June. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will remain at 75%, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy at 65%, and lockdown support at 25% until June 5th. Trudeau also announced just over $500-million will be invested in research projects and researchers across the country. He said the funding will roll through the Canada Foundation for Innovation to over 100 projects nation-wide.