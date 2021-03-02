Fernie Fire Rescue’s 2021 Firefighter Calendar initiative raised $2,400, which was split between the “Not Alone” campaign and the local Salvation Army.

FFR said $1,200 was donated to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health and Ktunaxa Kinbasket Family and Child Services Society for its “Not Alone” campaign. The campaign aims to raise money to bring a youth-focused mental health care facility to the region.

The other $1,200 from the Firefighter Calendar initiative was donated to the Fernie Salvation Army.

FFR said it worked with Body Garage and Decoro Portraits to create the calendar.