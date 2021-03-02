News Columbia Valley RCMP issue violation ticket after 15 people allegedly rent home in Panorama SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff March 2, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) A group of 15 were reported to be staying in a rental house in Panorama over the weekend, leading to a response by Columbia Valley RCMP. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, February 27th. RCMP responded after getting a report from the public. “An officer attended and spoke to the renter who indicated he and fourteen relatives were staying in the rental house,” said Columbia Valley RCMP. “The officer explained that because the occupants were from different households they were violating the Provincial Health Order.” According to RCMP, they issued the renter a violation ticket for a non-compliant event under the Emergency Programs Act. The violation carries a fine of up to $2,300. The following are some of the notable responses by Columbia Valley RCMP the week of February 22nd to 28th. Sgt. Darren Kakuno released the highlights from their 55 varying calls for service. On Monday, February 22nd at 9:15 am emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 93/95 and Windermere Road in Windermere. The driver of a northbound Chevrolet pickup was unable to avoid a collision with a Volvo XC60, which attempted to make a left turn onto the highway. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Volvo was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield on a left turn. On Monday, February 22nd at about 7:30 pm the owner of a Ford pickup reported finding two individuals inside his truck at a business on Arrow Road in Invermere. After the suspects fled, the owner noticed the ignition was damaged. One suspect was described as a 40-50 year old Indigenous female and the second suspect was described as a 40-50 year old Indigenous male, approximately 5’9” with a stalky build and wearing a hoodie and a toque. On Tuesday, February 23rd a black 2008 Ford pickup was reported stolen from a property on Lakeview Drive in Invermere. On Thursday, February 25th the stolen truck was recovered in the Chilliwack area. Residents are reminded to ensure their vehicles are locked and all valuables and keys are removed from the vehicle. On Friday, February 26th at about 10:30 am emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident on 4th Street in Invermere. The driver of a BMW 325 drove through a fence and struck a parked truck. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital to be assessed. The investigation is ongoing to determine if a medical episode precipitated the collision. On Sunday, February 28th at about 9:00 pm an officer conducted a traffic stop with a Dodge pickup on Highway 93/95 in Windermere. While speaking to the driver, the officer formed suspicion the driver had alcohol in her body and read a breath demand. The driver complied with the breath demand and blew a “fail”. The driver was detained for impaired operation and transported to the Detachment where she provided breath samples which were over the legal limit. The driver was released on an Appearance Notice to attend court at a later date in relation to impaired driving. The driver also received a 90-day Administrative Driving Prohibition. Tags: Columbia ValleyPanoramaRCMP