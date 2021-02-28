Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest Summit

Cranbrook’s Jaimee Spring has been recognized by Hockey Canada in being selected as one of the top 2005 born female hockey prospects in the country. (Corey Spring describes the program in this conversation).

Jaimee was chosen to represent B.C. as 1 of 21 female players from across Canada to be a Scotiabank Rising Teammate. The girls will take part in the 2021 Rising Teammates Mentorship Program with players from Team Canada and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. This program will take place in March/April and will offer the girls selected, 4 private 1 on 1 sessions with a member of the Women’s National Team and will include weekly development seminars that will be hosted by Cassie Campbell-Pascal of Hockey Night in Canada. The program’s goal is to help develop the girl’s overall game and character both on and off the ice. The Scotiabank HockeyFest Summit will be held on Sunday, March 7th at 2:00 pm MST and the 21 Rising Teammates will be announced during the live event. Organizers are hoping to attract as many female hockey players from across the country as they can to register and take part in this informative and interactive Summit that will celebrate the female game and help it to continue to grow in Canada.

