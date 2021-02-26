Starting on Monday, the City of Cranbrook will implement load restrictions on its streets to minimize damage.

Some roads through the community will allow 100% of the legal axle load, while many others will only allow 70% unless otherwise posted.

Restrictions will be in place as of March 1st, with a map showing road load restrictions below.

Map of Legal Axle Load Restrictions in the City of Cranbrook. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)