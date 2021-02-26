News Cranbrook to implement load restrictions on local streets SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 26, 2021 Load Restriction Signage. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook) Starting on Monday, the City of Cranbrook will implement load restrictions on its streets to minimize damage. Some roads through the community will allow 100% of the legal axle load, while many others will only allow 70% unless otherwise posted. Restrictions will be in place as of March 1st, with a map showing road load restrictions below. Map of Legal Axle Load Restrictions in the City of Cranbrook. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook) Tags: Cranbrook