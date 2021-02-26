NewsRoad Report Kootenay Pass closed for avalanche control 9:00 pm to 12:00 am MST SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff February 25, 2021 (Supplied by DriveBC) Avalanche control activity is planned between the West Avalanche Gate and West Creston Rd starting Thursday, Feb 25th at 9:00 p.m PST until Feb 26th at 12:00 a.m. An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston via Hwy 3A, Kootenay Lake Ferry. The estimated travel time is 2.5 hours. The next update time is at 12:00 a.m MST. For real-time updates visit DriveBC.ca