Avalanche control activity is planned between the West Avalanche Gate and West Creston Rd starting Thursday, Feb 25th at 9:00 p.m PST until Feb 26th at 12:00 a.m.

An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston via Hwy 3A, Kootenay Lake Ferry. The estimated travel time is 2.5 hours.

The next update time is at 12:00 a.m MST. For real-time updates visit DriveBC.ca