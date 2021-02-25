Tourism funding from the B.C. Government will allow for a rebuild of the Marysville Falls walkway and the development of a new multi-use trail at Eager Hill.

As part of the B.C. Government’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s (CERIP), a total of $20-million is being distributed to 54 tourism projects across British Columbia. In the Kootenay Rockies, that includes over $3.2-million in total funding, with nearly $1.25-million being invested in three local East Kootenay projects.

The Panorama Foundation Society is receiving the largest local amount at $863,730. That funding will be for the Panorama National Alpine Training Centre to invest in snowmaking and safety infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Kimberley is getting $208,950 to rebuild the walkway to the Marysville Falls and the Cranbrook Community Forest Society is receiving $175,512 to develop Eager Hill.

The Green Trail development at Eager Hill is set to include the construction of a multi-use trail with a concrete outhouse, a welcome kiosk with a map, as well as bear-proof garbage.

“Our laser focus right now is on helping people and businesses during the pandemic, while making sure we’re ready to welcome visitors and explore B.C. when it is safe to do so,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Investing in community-based tourism infrastructure not only creates good-paying jobs, it also helps to rebuild this hard-hit industry and ensures B.C.’s reputation as a world-class travel destination remains strong.”

Here’s the total list of projects within the Kootenay Rockies: