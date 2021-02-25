News Local search and rescue teams recover person trapped by avalanche SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 25, 2021 (Supplied by Kimberley Search and Rescue) Kimberley and Cranbrook Search and Rescue responded when a person was buried by an avalanche in the Summer Lake area. Kimberley SAR said teams were sent out Wednesday afternoon to recover the individual. The crew was able to extract them with a helicopter and bring the person to the awaiting B.C. Ambulance Service. Tags: CranbrookKimberley