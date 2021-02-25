The localized outages affecting Radium Hot Springs and Edgewater Thursday morning, February 25th, 2021. (Supplied by BC Hydro)

Update (11:03 am):

BC Hydro confirmed that power was successfully restored around 11:00 am on Thursday. All four outages were caused by a “transmission circuit failure” earlier in the morning, but have since been restored.

Original Story:

BC Hydro is reporting a “transmission circuit failure” which is responsible for four separate power outages in and around Radium Hot Springs as well as north on Highway 95.

The four outages are affecting 2,224 total customers.

The majority of Radium Hot Springs is affected by the outage, as well as Edgewater, Brisco, Harrogate, Castledale, Parson, and McMurdo, and services immediately off of Highway 95.

BC Hydro said crews are currently on their way to the outage locations and are expected to arrive around 10:00 am MT.

According to BC Hydro, the power went out simultaneously around 8:47 am MT on Thursday.

The latest update from BC Hydro said power should be restored by 12:00 pm MT.