With the start of the 2021 camping season a few months away, B.C. residents will be able to reserve their trips to provincial parks in the coming weeks.

The B.C. Government said the Discover Camping reservation service will open on March 8th, giving campers an opportunity to book stays two months in advance.

B.C. residents will be given priority reservations throughout the summer.

“Our provincial parks have never been as important as they are right now. They provide a special place to safely connect with nature and improve our health and well-being during these difficult times,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation in B.C., and while public health concerns and advice remain, we are asking people to pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel.”

B.C. said it anticipates a busy camping season, as COVID-19 is still limiting travel opportunities. It noted that reservations can be made no longer than two months in advance.

Reservations will open for out-of-province campers on July 8th for the remainder of the season.

“We recognize the heightened importance of outdoor recreation during these uncertain times,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “Our government is committed to ensuring British Columbians can safely enjoy the natural beauty of our province close to home.”

Public health guidelines may change over time, and the Province said it is important to stay informed about policies before your trip. Camping parties must ensure they meet health guidelines for gatherings, even if those allowed numbers are smaller than the site allows.

“We are looking forward to another great season of taking care of our spectacular provincial parks and welcoming you into our campgrounds. We are doing everything we can to ensure our parks are safe for visitors,” said Eddie Wood, Society of Park Operators president. “Many of our campgrounds will be very busy, so it’s important to plan ahead, follow public health guidelines, and enjoy B.C.’s outdoors. It’s going to be a fantastic season.”

The B.C. Government noted that reservations for day-use facilities, including picnic shelters and halls, remain closed for the 2021 season.

