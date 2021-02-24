Mainroad is predicting that a weather system will move across the region and bring scattered snowshowers on Wednesday night.

The company said its meteorological service forecasts that the system will stay in the region with scattered snow showers until Thursday morning, with lighter snow predicted to linger until Friday.

Current weather forecasts call for a 40% chance of area-wide snow ranging from 2 to 9 centimetres, with heavier snow focused on the northern parts of the region.

Mainroad said wind gusts from the south will range from 20 to 40 km/h, with lows of – 4, and a wind chill near -9, and -12 in the Elk Valley.