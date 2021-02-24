The College of the Rockies will host its first-ever virtual Open House on Saturday, allowing the public to participate from home.

“This year it is easier than ever to take part in our Open House,” said Jennifer Inglis, College Recruitment Officer. “With our virtual event, participants can view presentations and take part in interactive sessions with faculty and staff, from the comfort of their own home. Most presentations are only 15 minutes in length and participants are able to pick and choose which ones they would like to take part in.”

The Open House will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 27th.

The College said the event will feature program-specific information and sessions about College services, such as Financial Aid, Education and Career Planning, and a student panel.

Sessions will be hosted by faculty, staff, current students, and industry representatives from the Industry Training Authority (ITA) and Interior Health.

“We encourage participants to attend as many of the sessions as possible, and to be sure to ask questions,” Inglis said. “Our faculty and staff are eager to discuss their specific programs and services and look forward to the opportunity to interact with community members and future students.”

College of the Rockies said those who register for the Open House in advance through its website will be eligible to win a $700 tuition voucher.

Applications to the College made during the event will have their fee waived, with a coupon code available during the Open House.

More: Open House registration (College of the Rockies)